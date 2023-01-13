Sineenuch “Nuch” Kokanutaporn

With Sineenuch at the helm, Thai Eastern Group Holdings (TEGH) PCL has managed sustained growth in three key business areas: rubber, palm oil, and renewable energy and organic waste management. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Assumption University, a Master’s degree in Finance and International Business from the University of San Francisco (USA), and a Certificate of Computer Information Systems: Analysis and Design, from the University of California, Berkeley (USA). She is currently working on developing and executing the TEGH’s business strategies, providing strategic advice to the board and chairperson, and preparing and implementing comprehensive business plans to facilitate growth. A highlight of her career is listing the company on the Thailand Stock Exchange in 2022.