Sipim Sugunnasil
MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, CARTIER THAILAND
Always an honour student, Sipim Sugunnasil developed a deep passion for English literature and social anthropology before taking a different path into the luxury industry. From her rich experience working with global brands such as Fendi and Loewe, and the luxury hospitality brand Kempinski, Sipim is now heading Cartier Thailand as their Marketing and Communications Director, with the hope to bring out more diversity.