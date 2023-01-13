Siradej “Champ” Donavanik is the third generation in charge of Dusit International, a company that was founded by his grandmother, Thanpuying Chanut Piyaoui, and boasts an impressive portfolio of luxury hotels and real estate developments both in Thailand and overseas. His main responsibilities as Vice President of Operations and Projects include the development of new projects, and strategic partnerships in education, as well as spearheading the company’s transformation. Champ graduated in 2007 from the University of Exeter, UK, with a Bachelor of Arts (honours) in Economic and Political Development. He is married to Natapa.