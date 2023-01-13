return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Sirus Tanyawattanakul

Sirus Tanyawattanakul

CEO, SIRUS TANYA CO LTD

This year has been an outstanding one for Sirus Tanyawattanakul, as his brand, Sirus Tanya, had huge success with his high jewellery collection. Sirus, who holds a Master’s degree from Pace University in New York City (USA), is passionate about equestrian sports, art, and antiques. Although his brand is perhaps best known amongst Thais for the ‘Sirus Chain Collection’, which first debuted in 2020, his trademark continues to grow in popularity. Sirus has already started working on his 2023 high jewellery collection, which he will continue to develop in the later years as well. According to Sirus, he believes that integrity is the key to success, as being loyal to both old and new customers has allowed his brand to flourish and grow exponentially.

