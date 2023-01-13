While she started her career at Superrich Thailand, a well-known and family-owned currency exchange business, Sittharmanin “Pam” Susamawathanakun is now heading her own currency trading company, SRT Forex, which works to compliment Superrich Thailand while bringing the currency exchange business into the digital age. Pam’s vision is to create a company that not only focuses on the best rates, but also bringing the best customer service experience. Pam’s unique “bottom-up” management style, which focuses heavying on training her staff to maximise their potential, has helped SRT Forex develop into a thriving company with 11 branches throughout Bangkok. SRT not only provides traditional currency exchange services, but also provides remittance services and bespoke services depending on customers’ individual needs. Pam’s unique sense of style and astute management skills makes her one of Thailand’s new generation business leaders to watch.