The personal motto Sorada “Ju” Sonprasit lives by is simple and to the point: “Passion drives everything, and you can’t live without passion if you want to succeed”. For Ju, she started on her road to success by first attending Kasetsart University, where she received her Bachelor’s degree, before moving on to London Metropolitan University, in the UK, where she received her Master’s degree in Management. These days, she holds the title of Chief Executive Officer at Publicis Groupe Thailand, and is currently working on an exciting digital transformation project – creating a hybrid structure for advertising delivery – and handling the advertising of major clients in Thailand such as KFC, Samsung, Brands, Abbott, and Nescafe, to name just a few. One of her biggest career achievements is having been named ‘Thailand Digital Agency of the Year’ for five consecutive years by Campaign Asia, and also being named a Campaign Asia ‘Woman to Watch’ (top 40 most influential for marketing communications in APAC), from 2017 to 2021. More recently, she was given a ‘World Women Leadership Award’ 2022, underscoring once again how passion drives everything. Outside of work she lists her hobbies as reading and digital painting.