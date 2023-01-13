There’s definitely more to Thai-Danish actress Sririta “Rita” Jensen Narongdej than simply being the leading actress in Thai TV series, as she is both a model and a mentor. The daughter of Ejvind Jensen and Srirat Siribanjong, she was discovered by talent scouts at the tender age of 13 and spent her formative years in the limelight, but still managed to pursue her studies in Communication Arts. Along with her acting career, Sririta is also a dynamic entrepreneur, having founded Organika House, back in 2015, which emerged from her own passion for organic scents and aromatherapy. Since that time, Organika has grown into three segments: a luxury organic spa, a dining experience, and an aromatherapy retail haven located in the heart of Bangkok. Organika is also an aromatherapy brand entrusted by numerous spas and luxury hotels throughout Thailand.