return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Suphanat “Bank” Minchaiynunt

Suphanat “Bank” Minchaiynunt

DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR, PRAYOONCHAI (1984) | CEO, FOUR ALPHAS | CEO, HINO NIMITMAI

Suphanat “Bank” Minchaiynunt is an heir to the family-owned mega civil construction corporation Prayoonchai (1984). Despite his busy schedule on various projects, Bank has co-founded several businesses in various sectors – from real estate and construction to logistics, hospitality, and wellness. He grew up in a powerful business and political family; his uncle Vicharn held the position of Deputy Minister of Public Health, his uncle Wirat is a Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and his great-uncle, Dr. Suthee, is an honourable lifetime President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and a multi-billionaire landowner who once received an invitation to a luncheon with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bank holds a Bachelor’s degree in Project Management for Construction from University College London (UCL), and a Master’s degree in Real Estate Finance from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge.

Next
READ MORE

Panitta “Pun” Pattharasedhakul

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, IRADA CORPORATE CO LTD

Panu Vittayaamnuaykoon

MANAGING DIRECTOR, IMPERIAL FIRE ENGINEERING CO LTD & FIRE-ENGINE IMPERIAL CO LTD

Parama “Nam” Raiva

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, SNP

Pat Pilunthanakul

FOUNDER, VIBES LAB