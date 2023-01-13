Suphanat “Bank” Minchaiynunt is an heir to the family-owned mega civil construction corporation Prayoonchai (1984). Despite his busy schedule on various projects, Bank has co-founded several businesses in various sectors – from real estate and construction to logistics, hospitality, and wellness. He grew up in a powerful business and political family; his uncle Vicharn held the position of Deputy Minister of Public Health, his uncle Wirat is a Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, and his great-uncle, Dr. Suthee, is an honourable lifetime President of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and a multi-billionaire landowner who once received an invitation to a luncheon with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bank holds a Bachelor’s degree in Project Management for Construction from University College London (UCL), and a Master’s degree in Real Estate Finance from Queens’ College, University of Cambridge.