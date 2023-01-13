Supphawadee “Noey” Phornprapha grew up surrounded by shining jewels from her family’s gemstone polishing business and cutting factory. She later obtained her Master’s degree in Fashion, Design and Experience Management from SDA Bocconi in Milan. Her passion for jewellery and gemstones has led her to become an avid high jewellery collector, but lately she’s also cultivated an interest in “extraordinary objects”, like the Fontaine aux Oiseaux automaton from Van Cleef & Arpels. She is married to Akapat “Kim” Phornprapha, himself an avid collector of hypercars and supercars, and they are known as one of the sweetest business executive couples in Thailand. This glamorous pair also have a daughter, called Pattharaprapha, who is fittingly nicknamed “Arpels”.