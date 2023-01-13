Suragrai “Yai” Praisankul is the VP at Taisin Industrial Co Ltd, one of Thailand’s oldest manufacturers and distributors of cosmetic and consumer products (founded in 1951). He has been working with the company for 14 years now, starting off as Sales and Marketing Division Manager before working his way up. More commonly known for brands such as Kanebo, Bigen, Tiger, Sigg, Nikko, and others, the Taisin Group also manufactures and distributes cosmetics, as well as personal care and dietary supplement products, under Taisin Manufacturing Co Ltd. Another renowned brand under Taisin’s umbrella is Akiyoshi, one of the leading shabu shabu and sukiyaki restaurants in Thailand. Yai received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University, graduating with first class honours, before moving on to complete an MBA at the National Taiwan University in 2010 (where he received high honours).