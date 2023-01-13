Surasit Sachdev is the CEO and Co-founder of Hungry Hub, a startup he established after gaining almost a decade of experience in the F&B industry, and over 10 years in the field of tech. His entrepreneurship journey began with a tech blog at age 17, after which he signed on for his first full-time job at Standard Chartered Bank in Thailand, and then in Singapore. After three years in the corporate world, he decided to switch gears and move into startups, launching two other businesses while doing his MBA – before eventually establishing Hungry Hub. In his current role, he leads a team of over 70 members who are actively helping over 1,000 restaurant partners across Thailand generate over US$50 million in extra revenue. To date, Hungry Hub has raised over US$2 million from top-tier VCs and Angels in Thailand, and Surasit is planning to launch the startup beyond Thailand in the new year.