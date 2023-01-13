Suthita Chotjurangkool

A multi-talented businesswoman, Suthita is the youngest daughter of Surachai and Punjaporn Chotjurangkool, founders of Platinum Fashion Mall. She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy (International Program) at Chulalongkorn University, and an MBA in Executive Business Administration from Chulalongkorn University’s Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration. Prior to her current role, Suthita was with real estate consultancy firm CBRE (Thailand), where she worked as a Negotiator in Retail. She later joined her family enterprise, working her way up the ranks from a managerial role in the sales and marketing department. Today, she sits at the helm of The Platinum Group, where she holds the title of Director and Executive Vice President, and is also the Marketing and Authorised Director of the corporation.