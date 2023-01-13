Sutida Mongkolsuthree received her Bachelor of Administration in Finance and Banking from Chulalongkorn University, before going on to complete her Master of Science in International Management at Queen Mary, University of London, in the UK. With all the great education under her belt she is more than qualified for her position as Chief Executive Officer at Synnex (Thailand). She says that one of her most important career achievements was seeing Synnex reach the No.1 position in Thailand’s IT distribution market, and hitting the all-time revenue record of 38 billion Baht (and still climbing). She is also proud have the company listed in the SET100 Index companies list. Currently she’s continuing to expand into businesses such as services and platforms, moving towards being the top IT ecosystem in Thailand. “Working on making people’s lives better and easier with technology allows for sustainable growth along with social responsibility,” she points out. Outside of work, Sutida enjoys cooking, art, and yoga.