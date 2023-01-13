Suvadee “Pin” Phungbunphra

Suvadee and her PP Group are synonymous with luxury fashion brands in Thailand. With a family firmly in the media industry, it was natural for this luxury expert to look into public relations and communications. After earning a degree in Economics from American University in Washington DC, she worked with LVMH Fashion Group (Thailand) for brands such as Celine and Fendi. Retail and communication proved to be the forte of this business executive, who in 2003 started her own group which represents many exclusive brands, such as Loewe, Givenchy, Roger Vivier, Off-White, Palm Angels, Tory Burch, MCM, Longchamp, Maison Kitsune, and Café Kitsune. The group has recently partnered with Casetify, receiving great feedback from customers. In the meantime, Suvadee is eager to climb up to the top of luxury e-commerce market in Thailand.