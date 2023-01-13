Suvita Chansrichavala Singhsachathet has her big passions in fashion, jewellery and gemstones. Her education background in Economics from Thammasat University, Financial Analysis from the University of San Francisco (USA), and the GIA Graduate Gemologist programme, makes her a perfect fit for her position at Jaspal. Her brainchild, Lyn Around, is one of the fastest growing fashion retail brands in Thailand. Her work involves the creative, design, and marketing aspects for the LYN, Lyn Around, Quinn, and Jelly Bunny brands.