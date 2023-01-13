Suwincha “Chacha” Singsuwan stands at the forefront of change – not only as a female in her male-dominated profession, but also as a trendsetter. No success comes without sacrifices, however, as she reveals when she recounts the craze and madness of back-to-back shifts which, in turn, paved the way for her to spearhead an era that drove Thai bartending to international recognition. Chacha, who is now the Assistant Bar Manager at the recently opened Villa Frantzén, spends her free time seeking out and tasting new ingredients, while exploring Thailand’s many provinces; and it’s not hard to guess how important her homeland is to this winner of the ‘Bangkok Bartender of the Year’ award. These days, Chacha is working on simulating ingredient flavours in cocktails – for example, for fruits out of season – and combining other ingredients in such ways as to imitate not only flavour, but also aroma.