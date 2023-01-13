Tan Choon Hin was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of United Overseas Bank (UOB) Thailand in 2016. He joined UOB Group in 2012 as Head, Group Retail Credit, and thereafter as Head, Group Business Banking, prior to his present position. Tan is presently First Vice-Chairman of Association of International Banks Thailand, and he also holds board positions in several group companies of UOB Group. He has more than 25 years of experience in retail banking and credit and risk management across countries in Asia, and he holds a Bachelor of Business degree from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. He attributes UOB’s success to its commitment to the region, as UOB continues to build the future of ASEAN, contributing to the growth and success of people and businesses in, and connecting with, ASEAN. Choon Hin is married with three children, and when he has leisure time he enjoys spending it with his family and playing golf.