As the CEO and Co-Founder of One.Six Development, Tanyatip “Tanya” Chearavanont is a new generation executive who puts an emphasis on delivering world-class standards of quality and aesthetics in her real estate developments. She lists her biggest career achievement as having started her own business in 2017, at 26 years of age, and completing her first building, The Strand; a joint venture with Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, which won the ‘Best Luxury Condominium Architecture Design’ award at the 2018 Thailand Property Awards. Currently she’s working on an exciting new project that will “change the way we view luxury residential developments in Bangkok” (more information will be launched later next year). Tanya graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelors of Arts and Science degree in Architecture Design and Art History, and she is also a founder and director of The Build Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports education and builds schools for the less privileged.