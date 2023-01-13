In 2007, Tashinee “Ince” Somboonterdtana’s father, Sombat Somboonterdtana, was entrusted by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan to establish Mitsu Cambodia Co Ltd, the country’s sole authorised distributor of Mitsubishi motors. Prior to that, the Somboonterdtana family was also a distributor of Kubota agricultural machinery, a business they continue to operate to this day. Currently, Ince holds the title of Deputy Managing Director at Mitsu Cambodia – a title she shares with her older brother Warut – and her key responsibilities include overseeing the sales, marketing, and commercial strategies. Based in Surin, with the rest of her family, Ince commutes to Cambodia three times a month but remains very much her own person outside of work, with a keen interest in fashion and beauty. Before joining the family business, she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Business Management at the University of Exeter in the UK, and then went on to study for her Master’s in Entrepreneurship at Cass Business School, where she attained first class honours.