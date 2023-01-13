Still in his 20s, Teepakorn Lojanagosin heads up his parents’ Lotus Bedding Group, known for its top-quality bedding and linens. While Teepakorn was living in Chicago, and very close to finishing his degree in marketing, a fire at one of the company’s factories compelled him to return home to assist his parents. Since then, the Lotus Bedding Group empire has grown, and now encompasses a range of luxury brands like Omazz, Lotus, Dunlopillo, Restonic, Eastmanhouse, Zinus, and Bedgear, to name a few. This year, Teepakorn launched a very novel marketing strategy – investing 100 million Baht to create a screening room at SF Cinema where viewers can watch films from the sublime comfort of an Omazz bed. He also recently collaborated with Suvarnabhumi Airport to fit the Coral First Class Lounge with Omazz bedding. Teepakorn also owns Dermaster, the renowned boutique skin and surgery hospital company which has diversified over time, including the establishment of the first new Joint Commission International (JCI) surgery hospital.