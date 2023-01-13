return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Thagoon “Yim” Chartsutipol

CO-FOUNDER & CEO, LIVING MOBILE CO LTD (FOODSTORY)

Thagoon “Yim” Chartsutipol attended Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in New Zealand, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Computer and Information Sciences (BCIS), majoring in Computer Systems Science. He then went on to be the co-founder of a POS management system that revolutionised the restaurant industry, and is trusted by more than 50,000 customers. Yim, who enjoys playing soccer, travelling, and learning about new technology, is currently working on building a complete restaurant ecosystem with the main objective to assist restaurant owners. Under his leadership, Living Mobile Co Ltd (FoodStory) has won several awards and accolades.

