Thaninthorn Chokwatana

HEAD OF CHAIRMAN OFFICE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE, SAHA PATHANA INTER-HOLDING PLC

As one of four children, Thaninthorn Chokwatana is heiress to the SET-listed business giant Saha Pathana Inter-Holding PLC. She holds a Master’s degree in Marketing from Thammasat University, and currently she is joining her siblings in taking the reins of various areas and businesses within the company, which itself is renowned for a plethora of manufactured consumer goods, including Mama instant noodles (produced by Thai President Foods). This year, the philanthropy-minded executive joined hands with business heavyweights B.Grimm and Thai Union Group, to give back to those in need with donations to Save Site Staff.

