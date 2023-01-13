With a BSBA Finance and Entrepreneurship qualification from Northeastern University in Boston (USA), Thanisorn “Phet” Boonsoong launched an impressive career that spans diversified fields such as media and entertainment (games) and cannabis/hemp pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial products. Yet, he considers his biggest career achievement the multiple successes during his active role in FairPlay Studios, earning recognition from major multinational conglomerates such as Apple, as well as accolades from various industry competitions – both domestically and internationally. Also, his work with Eastern Spectrum on shaping hemp to be Thailand’s new economic crop involves a multi-faceted approach impacting the entire value chain. A big foodie, Phet also enjoys tennis, basketball, and mixology.