Thanthit “Top” Yuenyongtechahiran, Founder and President of Tera Food and Beverage Co Ltd and owner of international award-winning brand QminC, is an up-and-coming star in Thailand’s health and functional beverage arena. Being the first turmeric-based functional beverage in Thailand with proprietary nano-liposome technology, QminC has been recognised with numerous renowned industry awards. Out of 180 brands competing in the annual Zenith Global Awards, considered the Oscars of the food and beverage industry, QminC Curcumin Lemon Juice won the ‘Best Technology Innovation’ award, and placed as a world top three finalist in the ‘Best Functional Beverage’ and ‘Best New Drink’ categories. It was also the only Thai brand competing against many giant international brands. With A-list celebrities and credible public figures as his brand’s ambassadors, including Araya “Chompoo” A. Hargate and Nualphan Lamsam, Top is undoubtedly one of the most notable young entrepreneurs in Thailand at the moment.