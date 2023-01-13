Tharaphut “Saint” Kuhapremkit

Tharaphut Kuhapremkit, or “Saint” as he is called by family and friends, is Managing Director of Globlex Holding Management, the listed company built on the success of his family business, Jin Thai Heng Goldsmith. Saint has an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy from Sasin, an MSc in Investment Management from Cass Business School in the United Kingdom, and a BA in Economics from Boston University. With a passion for renewable energy, this 37-year-old entrepreneur also established Alpha Energy Holding for investing in wind and other clean energy projects across Southeast Asia.