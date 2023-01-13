return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Tharaphut “Saint” Kuhapremkit

Tharaphut "Saint" Kuhapremkit

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBEX HOLDING MANAGEMENT

Tharaphut Kuhapremkit, or “Saint” as he is called by family and friends, is Managing Director of Globlex Holding Management, the listed company built on the success of his family business, Jin Thai Heng Goldsmith. Saint has an MBA in Finance and Business Strategy from Sasin, an MSc in Investment Management from Cass Business School in the United Kingdom, and a BA in Economics from Boston University. With a passion for renewable energy, this 37-year-old entrepreneur also established Alpha Energy Holding for investing in wind and other clean energy projects across Southeast Asia.

Next
READ MORE

Pranitan “Pete" Phornprapha

PRESIDENT AND CEO, BANGKOK KOMATSU SALES CO LTD | FOUNDER AND CEO, SCRATCH FIRST CO LTD (WONDERFRUIT FESTIVAL)

Punnapa Techarojkul

OWNER AND CEO, SLIM WELLNESS ASIA

Raris “Ti” Yoovidhya

DEPUTY CEO, RAPID CAPITAL

Rawit Hanutsaha

CEO, SRICHAND UNITED DISPENSARY CO LTD