MANAGING PARTNER, DFUSION CO LTD

Running the marketing consultancy dFusion is just one part of Thiti “Mark” Tayangkanon’s passion. He is also currently working on data-driven Epigenetic Solutions to slow and reverse biological ageing. Life during Covid-19 inspired him to apply his skills in data science to optimise health and longevity, and he firmly believes that his latest trial of lifestyle interventions has caused his bio-markers data to show his biological age 9 years younger. Mark obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Chulalongkorn University, and considers his biggest career achievement as the co-creation of an algorithm using online data to accurately predict offline behaviour. His special interests include independent watch brands and classic cars.

