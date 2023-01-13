Tipa “Mol” Nawawattanasub

Tipa Nawawattanasub is a top executive at YLG Group, a family-owned company in Thailand – with four subsidiaries – that offers fully integrated one-stop investment service in gold. Currently, she is the CEO at YLG Bullion & Futures Co Ltd, the Managing Director of YLG Bullion Singapore PTE Ltd and YLG Bullion International Co Ltd, and on the Executive Board of YLG Bullion Precious Co Ltd. With a focus on sincere and faithful service, YLG Group was awarded ‘Most Responsible Gold Exporter (Asia) 2021’ at the CFI.co Awards; organised by Capital Finance International, a well-known print and online resource based in UK. Tipa received her first Bachelor’s degree, with second-class honours, in Business Administration (Finance) from Thammasat University. She pursued a higher degree in Business Administration at the University of Kent in Canterbury, UK, and then earned a Master’s degree in Political Science from Ramkhamhaeng University. Her community work includes being on the board of The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand.