Tipanat Lenbury is the brilliant female top executive at the helm of the Swatch Group in both Thailand and Malaysia. She is the first Thai woman appointed to this highest-level management position, at the world’s number one watch conglomerate, which engages in the manufacturing and retail distribution of 15 premium watch brands – including Breguet, Blancpain, Omega, Longines, and more – as well as fine jewellery. Tipanat is also the Vice President of the Omega brand in Thailand.