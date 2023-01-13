return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Tipanat Lenbury

PRESIDENT, THE SWATCH GROUP TRADING (THAILAND) LTD

Tipanat Lenbury is the brilliant female top executive at the helm of the Swatch Group in both Thailand and Malaysia. She is the first Thai woman appointed to this highest-level management position, at the world’s number one watch conglomerate, which engages in the manufacturing and retail distribution of 15 premium watch brands – including Breguet, Blancpain, Omega, Longines, and more – as well as fine jewellery. Tipanat is also the Vice President of the Omega brand in Thailand.

