return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Tipchaya “Rin” Phongsathorn

Tipchaya “Rin” Phongsathorn

CEO OF REAL ESTATE AND HOTEL GROUP BUSINESS, PREMIER GROUP OF COMPANIES

Tipchaya “Rin” Phongsathorn is the daughter of Vichien and Vimolthip Phongsathorn, founders of Premier Group of Companies, which holds assets in real estate, transportation, consumer goods, IT, environmental products, as well as the luxury resorts Rayavadee in Krabi, and Raya Heritage and Tamarind Village in Chiang Mai. A graduate in Economics from Georgetown University, Rin has managed the family’s real estate business for over a decade. She also runs Food For Good, a charity program whose aim is to sustainably tackle the problem of malnutrition amongst Thailand’s underprivileged children.

Next
READ MORE

Pachara “Peach” Chirathivat

CO-FOUNDER, POTATO CORNER THAILAND | CO-FOUNDER & CEO, ORA SOCIAL ENTERPRISE (THAILAND)

Pailin Wedel

FILM DIRECTOR, 2050 PRODUCTIONS LTD

Panitta “Pun” Pattharasedhakul

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, IRADA CORPORATE CO LTD

Panu Vittayaamnuaykoon

MANAGING DIRECTOR, IMPERIAL FIRE ENGINEERING CO LTD & FIRE-ENGINE IMPERIAL CO LTD