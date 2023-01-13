Tipchaya “Rin” Phongsathorn is the daughter of Vichien and Vimolthip Phongsathorn, founders of Premier Group of Companies, which holds assets in real estate, transportation, consumer goods, IT, environmental products, as well as the luxury resorts Rayavadee in Krabi, and Raya Heritage and Tamarind Village in Chiang Mai. A graduate in Economics from Georgetown University, Rin has managed the family’s real estate business for over a decade. She also runs Food For Good, a charity program whose aim is to sustainably tackle the problem of malnutrition amongst Thailand’s underprivileged children.