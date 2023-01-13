Tiporn “Ou” Promphan-Sihanatkathakul

After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Management and a Master’s degree in Social and Public Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Tiporn returned to Thailand to join her family’s real estate business, Promphan Group. The Covid-19 crisis brought along many valuable lessons – one of them being to learn more about living on your own, without having anywhere to travel to – and Tiporn used that as inspiration for her latest project, creating a comprehensive and integrated lifestyle village. She is married to Tosaporn Sihanatkathakul, Executive Director of the Landmark Lancaster Hotel Group, and they have two children. The couple enjoys outdoor activities with their children, whether it’s tennis or swimming.