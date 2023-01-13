Tirawan “Waew” Taechaubol is the daughter of Tirapong and Valliya Pangsrivongse. Her family runs the well-known property development and management company Kasemkij Group, which includes Cape & Kantary and Kameo hotels. Waew has been Project Development Manager for the past nine years, and is responsible for the upgrading of existing hotels and the launch of new properties. In 2018 her most recent venture was unveiled; the Cape Fahn Hotel, located on a private island in Koh Samui. The ever-stylish Waew is married to Ben Taechaubul, Managing Director of Country Group Development, and they have a young son.