Tosaporn Sihanatkathakul

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, THE LANDMARK BANGKOK, LANCASTER BANGKOK, THE LANDMARK LONDON, THE ROYAL LANCASTER LONDON, K-WEST HOTEL AND SPA, VIVA JIVA WELLNESS AND SPA, 15 BASIL STREET APARTMENTS

Tosaporn Sihanatkathakul is the youngest son of Jatuporn and Nipapat Sihanatkathakul, founders of The Landmark Lancaster Hotel Group. After graduating from the London School of Economics and Political Science, he worked at Deloitte Consulting in London for two years. He then took on the responsibilities of running his family’s hotel properties in both Bangkok and London. He is married to Tiporn Promphan and they have two children.

