After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree from Hawaii Pacific University, Tucksaorn “Aum” Kongkaprasert launched Anya Meditec Co Ltd in 2020 – in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic – and she hasn’t looked back. The company is focused on the healthcare and wellness sectors; more specifically, it launched a new concept “to bring a hospital to your hotel”. Not only did Anya Meditec prove very popular during the pandemic, but the company also succeeded in helping the hospitality and medical sectors to increase their revenues while in lockdown. Today, Anya Meditec is credited for creating a whole new chapter for the healthcare industry, considered as a leader in providing total sleep solutions in Thailand, with plans to expand across Asia by 2024.