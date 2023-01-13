return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Ty Chirathivat

Ty Chirathivat

CFO, CENTRAL RETAIL PCL (CRC) | FOUNDER, FOODXCITE

Ty Chirathivat is the second son of Suthichart and Mary Ann Chirathivat, and brother to Chart Chirathivat. He has spent 16 years working for Central Group in various companies, including Central Department Store in China, and Central Marketing Group. More recently, he has joined CRC as Deputy CFO. He is married to Rahpiporn “Pam” Chirathivat, and they have two children, a son named Leo and a daughter named Rayla. Ty is also the founder of FoodXcite, which operates 20 Ippudo Ramen stores across Thailand.

