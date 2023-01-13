Unchisa “Mulee” Vacharaphol’s family name is nearly synonymous with one of Thailand’s largest news and publishing empires: Thairath. She is the third generation of executives within this powerful media company, and her Bachelor’s in Journalism and Mass Media Studies from Thammasat University only solidifies her insider understanding of this world. But she’s also made solid marks in fashion as well, working with glamorous fashion label Vickteerut before going on to join the business development side at Thairath Group. In 2017 she obtained her Master’s degree in Fashion Promotions Communication and Media from the respected Instituto Marangoni. More recently, she has developed her family business to cater to a wider ranging target group – namely women and teens – and currently she is expanding the Thairath Group portfolio to include the beauty market, with the clean cosmetic brand EVERPINK.