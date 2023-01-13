This third-generation seasoning heiress is currently the force spearheading her grandparents’ Thai chili paste empire. As the eldest granddaughter of Pranom Daengsupha, the founder of Maepranom Thai chili pastes, Urachar “Japan” Peechasaranont is the company’s Directing Manager, overseeing marketing within Thailand. Today’s consumers will be met with campaigns for Maepranom that are more modern, sassy, and stylish than ever, covering an extensive product line that ranges from sauces, pastes, and instant seasonings, to ready-to-cook sets. Outside of the family business Japan also enjoys running her own organic skincare brand, To Be Kind. She is married to her civil servant husband, Akkamate Peechasaranont, and the couple have two children, Raththi and Nadeen.