Vachara “Junior” Vacharaphol

Vachara Vacharaphol, also known as “Junior”, was in charge of strategic management at the well-respected news publication Thairath’s website back in 2007 when the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission’s auction for digital TV channels caught his attention. Thus, Thairath TV was born. As CEO of the channel, he has leveraged Thairath’s credibility and resources to push this digital channel to top-five status. He is married to Noina-Siriphaka Watcharaphon and has one son, Jay-Z. In his free time, he reveals that he likes to cook.