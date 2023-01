Varangkana “Jing” Jitsakdanont serves on the Board of Directors for her family-owned Union Pan Exhibition company, a third-generation, well-known consumer fair exhibition organiser in Thailand. Jing is also an ambassador for Operation Smile Thailand Foundation, which provides free surgery to repair cleft lips and cleft palates, as well as post-operative care including speech pathology and orthodontics. She’s been married for four years to Romrawin Kariwan, and has a lovely daughter named Jinnasitang, and is currently pregnant with another daughter (due in February 2023).