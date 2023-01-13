Having graduated with a prestigious MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, Varavuth Jentanakul then went on to become a television host, where he found his true footing. Later, he founded Zense Entertainment and flourished in the media and entertainment industry. Over the last number of years he’s won awards and accolades for himself as a host, as well as for creating successful local and international TV shows. Today, this energetic executive continues to head his independent production company – with several shows currently airing on major national channels and online platforms.