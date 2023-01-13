Varit “Pao” Hongsananda is the youngest son of Sakchai Leesavan and Visaka Hongsananda, founder of FAW Thailand Co Ltd, one of Thailand’s largest importers and distributors of Chinese trucks. After graduating with a degree in Interior Design from Chelsea College of Art and Design in England, Pao returned home to join the family business as Managing Director. As an actor, Varit is also a fixture in the Thai entertainment world.