Varit “Top” Taifayongvichit

From his path to become a neurosurgeon, Varit’s current role as an entrepreneur in a handful medical businesses still reflects his childhood aspirations on who he is and what he does. As business-savvy runs deep in him, he got into the industries where he acquired extensive experience and accumulated knowledge, which aided him in becoming incredibly well-versed in multiple fields. Varit’s latest venture he has taken up this year is a cosmeceutical manufacturing and biotechnology development business called Taipupa Biotech Limited. The company’s vision is to become an international leader in cosmeceutical biotechnology manufacturing – driven by science, research, an innovation through the development and utilisation of high-value active ingredients and cutting-edge technology. In this venture, Taipupa Biotech’s OEM manufacturing arm enables people to build their own brand of cosmeceutical product lines under the concept “Business Made Easy.” Varit and his co-founders place a unique value proposition to aid their clients in achieving a higher rate of success in becoming sustainable brand owners when developing and producing their cosmeceutical products with Taipupa Biotech. Through the numerous collaborations and expertise brought into Taipupa Biotech, the venture is here to change the OEM industry by adding IP development and management for brands, testing and verification for active ingredients, as well as funding strategy for brand owners, to name a few. Although the venture is still in its infant shoes, Varit and his team have already gotten into deep technology and secured over 500 of their own formulations to date.