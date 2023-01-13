Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers PreviousNext
Varit Yoovidhya
ASSISTANT MANAGING DIRECTOR, SIAM WINERY TRADING PLUS CO LTD | MANAGING DIRECTOR AND VICE PRESIDENT, CAVALLINO MOTORS
From supercars to premium wines, Varit Yoovidhya certainly has the taste and the wealth to bring the most opulent luxury products to Bangkok. One of the heirs to the Red Bull fortune, Varit spends his time running Siam Winery and managing his father’s investment in Cavallino Motors, the official Ferrari dealer in Thailand.