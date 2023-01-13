Years of hard work, dedication, passion, and love towards fine jewellery and precious stones, helped shape one of the most important personas in the jewellery and fashion industry in Thailand – a sentiment that describes the empire built by Vasana “Woon” Ratanasunya. For her and her VVS Gems, there’s no looking back on the road to success. For 10 years VVS Gems has grown, creating a strong position within the Thai jewellery market; mixing traditional fine jewellery with a modern business approach. Having the world’s most precious and rarest stones, with various fancy cuts and the highest clarity – from VVS to IF – these one-of-a-kind gems are what separates Woon and her company from others, making her a leader in this sector. With her approach towards social media, and growing recognition, Woon has her eyes set on being not only on top of the Thai jewellery market, but also on becoming a company known across the globe.