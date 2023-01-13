Vasu Virajsilp was born in Nashville, Tennessee (USA). He graduated with honours from Pratt Institute with a degree in Architecture in 1997, and received his Master’s of Science in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University in 1998. He founded his own firm, VaSLab Architecture in 2003. His Casa de La Flora resort in Phang-nga reeled in several prestigious international awards, while other projects, like Honda BigWing and Koh Talu Island Resort, were finalists at the World Architecture Festival in 2009 and 2014, respectively. Vasu’s most recent project, Mason, has won numerous awards, including Architizer A+ Awards 2022, Iconic Awards 2020, and Architecture MasterPrize 2020.