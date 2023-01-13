Vatanika “Prae” Patamasingh Na Ayudhya

After graduating from Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion, Vatanika Patamasingha launched her eponymous womenswear label, and hasn’t looked back since. Her sophisticated designs have adorned the pages of leading fashion magazines in Thailand and abroad, while local celebrities and Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, and Kylie Jenner have also been spotted wearing her clothes. Vatanika has recently launched her new line ‘Vatanika Bride’, offering the bride-to-be everything but the groom. Besides having her own fashion label, she also has a cosmetics line, ‘Vatanika Beauty’, to empower the look of those who aspire to be sensational yet powerful – timeless yet beautiful. And soon, her hit-YouTube reality show This Is Me Vatanika will be back for Season 3, with something even more daring and exciting… so stay tuned!