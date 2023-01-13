return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Veekrit Palarit

MANAGING DIRECTOR & FOUNDER, NORSE REPUBLICS

Veekrit Palarit turned his passion for Scandinavian design into a business. He is a Founder and Managing Director of NORSE Republics, the largest and leading importer of Scandinavian designs to Thailand. The company is also the exclusive distributor of world-renowned furniture design companies such as Hay, Fritz Hansen, Vitra, &Tradition, and Gubi, to name but a few. Under the vision of ‘Design, Defines You’, NORSE Republics is striving to make good design accessible to local Thais through the presentation of its effortless lifestyle aesthetic, which redefines the idea of luxury in living.

