Veerasith Sincharoenkul

Veerasith Sincharoenkul

CEO, SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY CO LTD

The son of Dr. Viyavood Sincharoenkul, Veerasith is a second-generation member of the esteemed family behind Sri Trang Agro-Industry Co, Ltd – the largest fully- integrated natural rubber company in the world, and the world’s leading medical glove producer. This driven and successful business magnate holds a Master’s of Business Administration (Finance Marketing) from Chulalongkorn University’s Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Cybernetics from the University of Reading. Since joining his family business, he now sits at the helm as the company’s Managing Director, and also serves as Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Board of Directors.

