Vichada “Dao” Sitakalin is the daughter of business mogul Visit Phongsathorn. She is a well-known interior stylist and co-owner of high-end furnishing and furniture company Quattro Design, as well as design director of Premier Group’s three luxurious hotels: Rayavadee (Krabi); Tamarind Village (Chiang Mai); and The Raya Heritage (Chiang Mai). Dao is also the visionary behind the widely publicised renovation of Jim Thompson’s Bangkok Home Furnishings showroom. She describes her design philosophy as eclectic and reflective, and enjoys mixing and matching pieces from different eras. Dao is married, with two children.