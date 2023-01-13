Vichanya Vijitpongpun is the CEO of Prema Eleganza Co Ltd, and a member of the Vijitpongpun family who founded Pruksa Holding PCL, one of the kingdom’s leading real estate development companies. During her formative years she attended high school at Roncalli College, in New Zealand, before completing a Master’s degree in Chinese from Beijing Language and Culture University, and a Master’s degree from the Sasin School of Management, Chulalongkorn University. Although she comes from an affluent background, Vichanya always strived to forge her own path because of her passion for business, going on to establish a startup digital lifestyle platform called Prevaa. The platform features ‘make your own’ products related to home décor, accessories, clothing, and so forth, which can also be customised. As a result of its success in the local market, she is expanding the platform’s reach to other countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.