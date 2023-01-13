return Return to Prestige 300 High Flyers Previous
Vinita “Pook” Lekhavanija

LAWYER | MANAGING DIRECTOR, LKN GROUP | PARTNER AT MIA RESTAURANT

Vinita “Pook” Lekhavanija is a determined young woman. She is the owner/partner of the much-lauded Mia, a modern European fine dining restaurant that has long been a favourite amongst Bangkok’s culinary scene. She is also the Managing Director of LKN Group, a successful real estate company. For her studies, she went to Chulalongkorn University to study law where she received first-class honours. She then enrolled at the London School of Economics to obtain her Master’s degree, and went on to successfully battle high profile court cases.

